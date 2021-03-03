Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $223.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $297.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

