Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $282,000.

BAB stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

