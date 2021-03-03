Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 3,068 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

