Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research firms have commented on VOD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

