Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD opened at $325.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

