DECOIN Hits Market Cap of $5.07 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $333,928.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00325884 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00028398 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,025,374 coins and its circulating supply is 54,386,123 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTEPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.