Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Down 31% This Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $204,908.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.54 or 0.00016548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.91 or 0.00482213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00073326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00078863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00080238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00054845 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.97 or 0.00480399 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

