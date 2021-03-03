Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $494.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report $494.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $305.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

FBC stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,783,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 673.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 216,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

