General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Declares Dividend of $0.01

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) announced a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:GEC opened at GBX 13.08 ($0.17) on Wednesday. General Electric Company has a 52 week low of GBX 5.48 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.34 ($0.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.18.
About General Electric Company (GEC.L)
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company (GEC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company (GEC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.