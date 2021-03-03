General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Declares Dividend of $0.01

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) announced a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:GEC opened at GBX 13.08 ($0.17) on Wednesday. General Electric Company has a 52 week low of GBX 5.48 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.34 ($0.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.18.

About General Electric Company (GEC.L)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

