Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Sunday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Saunders International Company Profile

Saunders International Limited engages in the design, construction, and maintenance of steel bulk liquid storage facilities, tanks, and road and rail bridges in Australia. The company also manufactures precast concrete products for transport infrastructure projects; and provides a range of specialized services for the maintenance of commercial, industrial, and marine infrastructure and assets.

