Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX) (SWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX) (ASX:SWK) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0045 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX) Company Profile
