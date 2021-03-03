GLG Corp Ltd (GLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

GLG Corp Ltd (ASX:GLE) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

About GLG

GLG Corp Ltd manufactures and supplies fabrics and garments worldwide. It offers ready to wear, casual active, performance, sleepwear, menswear, children's wear, private label, and ultra mask products. The company supplies its garments through marketing and manufacturing network primarily to retailers in the United States.

