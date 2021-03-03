Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to $112.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $106.50 to $112.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an outperformer rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.39.

NYSE BMO opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

