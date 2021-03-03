Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 1,050 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CCOI stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 136.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 466.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.