Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,201 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 73,769 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BVN. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

