Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SUMR opened at $15.75 on Monday. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $67,065.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

