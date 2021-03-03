The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GT. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

GT stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,141,277 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

