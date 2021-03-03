GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
NYSE:GNT opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.62.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.