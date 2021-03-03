CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on March 25th

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CLP stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Get CLP alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.