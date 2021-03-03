South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

South32 stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.08. South32 has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get South32 alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOUHY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.