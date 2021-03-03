Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to announce sales of $55.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.52 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $52.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $222.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.64 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.