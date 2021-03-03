Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGP. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE TGP opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. Equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,194,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 31.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 216.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.