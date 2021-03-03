Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. Analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antony C. Ball purchased 545,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,940,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 279,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,520.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 932,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,123 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

