Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.