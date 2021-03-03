Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

