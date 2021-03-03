First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in First American Financial by 56.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,694,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,278,000 after purchasing an additional 610,988 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,397,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First American Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

