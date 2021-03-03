CI Investments Inc. Acquires 443 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in National Instruments by 10,336.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,259,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in National Instruments by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.