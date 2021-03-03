CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,300,000 after buying an additional 501,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

