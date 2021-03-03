Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.