Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -104.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

