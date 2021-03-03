New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

