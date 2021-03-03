1,221 Shares in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26.

