Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $229,000 in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Mizuho increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE HFC opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

