Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Up 7.9%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.77. 12,606,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 32,628,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

In other news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 33,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $58,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

