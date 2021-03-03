3,440 Shares in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.