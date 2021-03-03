Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

LMND stock opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.01 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,717,337 shares of company stock valued at $228,160,319.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade accounts for about 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Lemonade as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.