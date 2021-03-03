Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s share price rose 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $234.97 and last traded at $232.11. Approximately 240,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 202,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.72.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Globant by 1,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

