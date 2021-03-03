WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) rose 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 624,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 785,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

WETF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $862.94 million, a P/E ratio of -52.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $6,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,328 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

