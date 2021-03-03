Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Up 8.6%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.59. 367,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 828,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWEN. HC Wainwright lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a PE ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 508.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

