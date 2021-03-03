Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Up 8.6%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.59. 367,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 828,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BWEN. HC Wainwright lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a PE ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 508.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)
Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.
