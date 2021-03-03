Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 249.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 215,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.33 million, a PE ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on NeoPhotonics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

