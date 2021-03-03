Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,253,607 shares of company stock valued at $84,022,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

