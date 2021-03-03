Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

