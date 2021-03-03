Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,671 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,129 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.70 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

