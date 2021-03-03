Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $74.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.