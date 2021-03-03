ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 549,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,548 shares of company stock worth $2,170,691. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.48, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

