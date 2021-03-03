ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 683,086 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after buying an additional 652,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.