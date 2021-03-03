CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

