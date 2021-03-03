Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $609,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $165,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 105.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,456 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,491,000 after acquiring an additional 245,311 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.