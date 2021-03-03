Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after acquiring an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,984,000 after acquiring an additional 65,408 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,007,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 71,389 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 820,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $65,911,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $660,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,390.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,642,790. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.16. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

