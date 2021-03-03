Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 4,194 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,012 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,859,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 840,427 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,218 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,301,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,107,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 276,464 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

